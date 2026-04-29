Uganda Launches Girl Champion Awards to Empower Young Women Driving Community Change

Uganda has officially launched the Girl Champion Awards (GCA), a national initiative aimed at recognizing and supporting girls and young women who are making a meaningful impact in their communities through leadership, innovation and resilience.

The launch, held at the Uganda Media Centre, brought together key stakeholders who highlighted the importance of creating platforms that amplify the voices and contributions of young women across the country.

Organisers noted that nominations for the awards will be conducted online to ensure wider reach and participation.

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Representing the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, the Commissioner for Children, Mondo Kyateeka, described the awards as a competitive national campaign designed to empower girls from diverse backgrounds.

"This initiative is a nationwide campaign that will culminate in October. It is structured to identify and support young girls who are actively driving change in their communities," Kyateeka said.

He emphasized that the awards are not only about recognition but also about inspiring more girls to take up leadership roles and contribute to national development.

Patron of the initiative, Maggie Kigozi, noted that the program goes beyond celebrating achievements by equipping beneficiaries with practical skills that can help them build sustainable futures.

"We are focusing on empowering these young women with life skills and business training so they can transform their ideas into viable opportunities," she said.

The Girl Champion Awards cover a wide range of categories designed to reflect the diverse contributions of girls and young women.

These include Girl Champion of the Year, Girl Earth Award, Survivor Advocate Award, Girl Education Award, Unique Abilities Award, SRHR Girl Champion Award, Girl Innovation Award and SDG Champion Award, among others.

Organisers highlighted that past winners demonstrate the growing influence of the initiative. Among them is Caroline Atim, who was recognized under the Girl Earth Award for her work in environmental conservation, and Achom Nowel Gift, who received the Girl Unique Abilities Award.

Nowel is currently pursuing a degree in Social Sciences at Makerere University, while Atim is studying at Makerere University Business School, both continuing to build on their achievements and advocacy efforts.

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"These stories show that when young women are given opportunities, they can grow into leaders who create lasting change," Kigozi added.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that the initiative will continue to inspire and support more girls across Uganda, helping them unlock their potential and contribute meaningfully to their communities and the country.