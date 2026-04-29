Zimbabwe: U.S.$75 Million Compensation Bill Delaying Mt Hampden Cybercity Project

A multi-million-dollar compensation burden is delaying the development of Zimbabwe's new cybercity at Mt Hampden, with government yet to pay the bulk of affected landowners despite accelerated construction works.

Information Minister Soda Zhemu revealed the figures during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare, saying the State has pegged preliminary compensation at US$75,616,403.10 for properties earmarked for acquisition.

"A total of 48 farms with an estimated extent of 15 301.94 hectares were identified for the establishment of the new city... with 33 parent farms acquired so far," Zhemu said. "The estimated preliminary compensation value was set at US$75 616 403.10 for the 254 properties, with six properties having been compensated so far."

The slow pace of payments has stalled relocation of affected farmers and land reform beneficiaries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Relocation of other affected property owners and land reform beneficiaries is yet to commence pending compensation payment," he said.

The compensation issue comes as government pushes ahead with infrastructure development at the site. Zhemu said major works are already complete.

"Construction of the New Parliament and related support infrastructure and civil works have been completed.

"The Presidential Villas and Conference facilities are scheduled for completion by end of June 2026," he added, while confirming that access roads around Parliament are finished and title processing for the planned Cyber City is underway.

Cabinet has now ordered authorities to urgently address outstanding financial and administrative issues.

"The Ministry of Lands and Rural Development should complete the gazetting of all the farms... as well as establishing the total compensation value, including the relocation of the affected farmers," Zhemu said.

He added that appointments to the New City Board must be finalised alongside a dedicated budget to operationalise the administration.

The Mt Hampden project is central to Zimbabwe's plan to establish a new administrative capital, often referred to as New Harare. At its core is a proposed Cyber City estimated to cost around US$60 billion, being developed by UAE-based Mulk International, which has already injected an initial US$500 million.

The development will include luxury villas, apartments, commercial towers and high-tech office space across 2.5 million square metres, near the Chinese-funded Parliament building.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project has also brought complex compensation and relocation challenges, including earlier exhumations of graves to clear land for construction.