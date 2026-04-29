Tanzania Inquiry Chair Calls for 'Fair Accountability' Over Election Violence

Dar es Salaam — THE Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into General Elections violence,Judge Mohamed Chande Othman said today, April 28, 2026 that accountability for the unrest should be pursued fairly and in accordance with the law.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Mohamed Othman Chande said there was broad agreement that those responsible for the violence should be held accountable, but warned against unfair prosecutions or the use of scapegoats.

"We all agree that there must be accountability. No one has said accountability should be avoided or postponed," Justice Othman said.

"But accountability must be fair. Senior national leaders we consulted advised that those who deserve to be held accountable should face justice according to the law, while those who do not deserve blame should not be punished."

Othman said some contributors to the inquiry had gone further by cautioning against sacrificing innocent individuals during the process of assigning responsibility.

"We received that advice and it was important for us to also listen to the views of the public," he said.

The commission was established to investigate violence that erupted during and after Tanzania's October 29, 2025 general election.