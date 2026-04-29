Tanzania, Iran Hold Talks to Broaden Ties in Irrigation, Food, Energy, and Health Sectors

28 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian governments and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and investment in order to promote sustainable development and improve the livelihoods of their citizens.

The statement was made on April 27, 2026, in Dar es Salaam during talks between the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ngwaru Maghembe, and the Iranian Ambassador to Tanzania, Mohammad Javad Hemmatpanah.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in key sectors including irrigation agriculture, food security, trade, and investment in energy, industry, infrastructure, health, and pharmaceuticals.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Maghembe noted that diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Iran have continued to strengthen through high-level visits and the successful convening of the Fifth Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) meeting held in October 2024.

On his part, Ambassador Hemmatpanah commended Tanzania for maintaining strong diplomatic and friendly relations with Iran, noting that the partnership will enhance economic diplomacy and contribute to the welfare of citizens in both countries.

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