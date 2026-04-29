Tanzania Tasked to Adopt Robust Strategies to Advance National Interests Amid Global Conflicts, Digital Transformation

28 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, has participated in a special lecture on Tanzania's strategic position in a rapidly changing global landscape, held in Dar es Salaam.

The lecture was organized by the Dr Salim Ahmed Salim Centre for International Relations with the aim of equipping students with in-depth understanding of Tanzania's role in ongoing global political, economic, and social transformations.

Speaking during the session, Minister Kombo noted that the world is undergoing rapid changes driven by globalization, digital transformation, international conflicts, and climate change challenges, requiring Tanzania to adopt robust strategies to safeguard and advance its national interests.

He explained that strengthening economic cooperation with emerging economies such as China and Turkey would enhance Tanzania's global competitiveness, promote value addition through domestic industries, attract investment, and create sustainable employment opportunities for youth.

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The Minister also underscored the importance of advancing regional cooperation through institutions such as the East African Community, Southern African Development Community, African Union, and the Commonwealth of Nations, while strengthening Tanzania's participation in global platforms.

He said such cooperation would drive economic growth, enhance regional peace and security, and increase Tanzania's influence in international decision-making, enabling the country to benefit from sustainable development opportunities.

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