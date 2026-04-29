Kenya: Duale, WHO Officials Hold Talks On Global Health Cooperation, Regional Health Security

28 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Tuesday met with senior officials from the World Health Organization to advance discussions on global health cooperation and regional health security during the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026 in Nairobi.

The Ministry of Health said the meeting brought together WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, and WHO Kenya Country Representative Neema Kimambo, reaffirming Kenya's commitment to strengthening its health system in partnership with the global body.

Discussions centred on Kenya's ongoing health sector reforms under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), with a focus on achieving Universal Health Coverage through resilient systems, equitable access, and sustainable financing.

"Deliberations also covered global health cooperation amid evolving fiscal and geopolitical pressures, with emphasis on practical, partnership-driven solutions," MoH said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Key priorities included Kenya's push to scale up local pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthen regulation through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, and deepen its role in global health diplomacy to ensure African interests are better represented in international decision-making.

The talks further explored opportunities for enhanced South-South and Africa-Europe collaboration, particularly in health workforce development, digital health systems, technology transfer, and efforts to build more equitable and resilient supply chains.

Regional health security, especially in the Horn of Africa, featured prominently, with Kenya highlighting its commitment to preparedness and response frameworks, as well as ongoing efforts to integrate traditional medicine into the formal health system with WHO support.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth, alongside other senior ministry officials.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.