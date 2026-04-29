Mauritius: Climate Change - Water and Energy, Challenges of a Twin Crisis

Mauritius faces two converging pressures - water scarcity and energy insecurity - both intensified by climate change and already visible in rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and growing demand. Moreover, the Middle East conflict is putting excessive pressure on our already stressed energy facilities. The question is: how does this two-fold challenge threaten our economy and our daily livelihoods?

The water stress

Mauritius is on track to become a water stressed country due to declining rainfall and rising demand. Drought is back - and this time, it hits harder with reservoirs emptying at an alarming rate. On Monday 20 April, the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Patrick Assirvaden, visited the country's largest reservoir, Mare-aux-Vacoas. The verdict is stark: it stands at just 51% capacity, compared to 85-90% last year, and levels could fall to 22% by mid June.

Seasonal rainfall is becoming more erratic with disrupting precipitation patterns that undermine the reliability of reservoirs, rivers, and aquifers - the backbone of our water supply. Higher temperatures increase evaporation from reservoirs and soil, reducing available freshwater and stressing ecosystems. Moreover, saltwater intrusion - already observed in coastal zones - can contaminate groundwater. Demands from tourism, agriculture, and households intensify the pressure as they all compete for a shrinking freshwater resource.

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In response, the ministry is working with the Central Water Authority and the Water Resources Commission on a national restriction plan that could be implemented rapidly. Households in the PlainesWilhems and central regions are likely to face reduced water supply hours as authorities try to slow the depletion of reserves. Minister Assirvaden has urged the public to rethink water consumption habits and called for simple, but impactful actions: avoiding unnecessary water flow and reusing water whenever possible. Farmers, meanwhile, face mounting pressure as reduced water availability threatens crop yields and national food security.

While emergency measures are being prepared, the government is also looking ahead. A seawater desalination project in the north is under consideration and special filters have been acquired to pump river water even at low levels. These initiatives form part of a broader long-term "Marshall Plan" for water security, which includes repairing leaks, tapping underground sources, reusing treated wastewater, and studying new reservoir sites.

The current crisis is a stark reminder that even on an island surrounded by the ocean, drinking water remains a vulnerable resource. Sustainable water use is no longer optional but remains essential in daily life. Even the slightest gesture matters - now more than ever.

The energy dilemma

Mauritius relies heavily on imported petroleum products for electricity generation and transport. The Middle East conflict and the global price shocks have already taken a toll on our import bills and exposed us to energy insecurity. Hotter temperatures drive higher electricity use for cooling, straining an already vulnerable grid. Extreme weather like cyclones and flash floods - now more intense due to climate change - damage power lines and substations while sea level rise threatens coastal energy infrastructure. These hazards simultaneously reduce water availability and increase energy demand.

Mauritius must accelerate its shift to solar, wind and ocean based renewables to strengthen energy security and reduce emissions. Renewables could also offer major economic opportunities: up to 32,000 jobs by 2030 if the country invests in green and blue economy sectors. Since early 2025, authorities have warned that much of the generation infrastructure - both of Central Electricty Board (CEB) and independent power producers - relies on outdated equipment, creating risks for energy security at a time of rising demand.

One big question: in our country that benefits from 300 days of sunshine a year, why has solar home production not become the norm? The minister has just announced a scheme to that effect, but since it involves a high investment cost (around Rs 300,000 for a 4kW output), will it come with incentives like grants and soft loans to low- and middle class households as was the case for solar heaters in the late 1990s? By the way, CEB tariffs for non-exempt customers are going up by 15 % on 1 May.

Moreover, as from 1 May until 1 November, restrictions will apply for non residential customers on non priority uses of grid electricity: decorative and façade lighting, illuminated advertising screens, air conditioning in unoccupied commercial spaces or inefficient systems, decorative fountains, and lighting of unused outdoor sports facilities. Those restrictions are intended to curb unnecessary consumption and promote a culture of energy efficiency as part of broader efforts to address a stressed and ageing national power system.

International cooperation

To accelerate the country's transition to 60 % renewable energy by 2035, friendly countries like India and China have strengthened their strategic partnership with Mauritius through significant solar energy cooperation. Key initiatives include a 17.5 MW floating solar project at Tamarind Falls developed by India's NTPC and the 8 MW Henrietta solar farm. China is supporting Mauritius largely through technology transfer, investment in smart PV, and battery storage systems, and building a sustainable energy future by providing advanced solar solutions and expertise in renewable energy planning to reduce Mauritius's dependence on imported fuels.

Moreover, Mauritius and Reunion Island have deepened energy cooperation through a new Électricité de FranceCEB agreement signed on 22 April to modernise Mauritius's electricity transmission, distribution and generation systems. The partnership strengthens technical capacity, especially for solar integration. With rising energy costs rather than shortages, Mauritius is expanding renewable capacity and reducing coal use, supported by Agence française de développement funding and ongoing technical exchanges.

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Africa might also bring answers and solutions. On 21 April in Nairobi, COMESA and the World Bank launched the USD 25 million ASCENT Project Preparation Facility to accelerate renewable electrification in Eastern and Southern Africa. The facility provides technical support, prepares bankable clean energy projects, mobilises investment, and promotes productive electricity use to drive the region's green transition.

Conclusion

Mauritius's water and energy systems are deeply interconnected - and climate change is stressing both simultaneously. Water scarcity, extreme weather, and fossil fuel dependence form a triple vulnerability that threatens economic stability, food security, and public well being. But with strategic investment in renewables, water resilience, and climate smart infrastructure, the country could turn those risks into opportunities for sustainable, inclusive growth. The twin crisis of water and energy is not a forecast - it is already reshaping the foundations of our society and defining our future.