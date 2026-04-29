Africa: Guterres Calls On All Stakeholders to 'Turn Tide' On Africa's Challenges

28 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged all stakeholders across the globe to unite in decisive action, invoking the rallying call "Together, Let Us Turn the Tide for Africa and Our World", to combat the pressing challenges of the continent.

The Twelfth Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development began in Addis Ababa today, bringing together African ministers, policymakers, and global partners.

In his video message, the Secretary-General noted that countries across Africa are facing numerous obstacles to development.

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He said "conflicts and climate chaos are blocking progress across all sectors, and Africa now faces an annual development financing gap of up to 1.6 trillion US dollars. This is aggravated by the debt crisis."

Some nations provide interest rates up to three times benchmark levels, squeezing funds for vital investments, Guterres added.

With optimism and resolve, however, he declared "that we can turn the tide by investing in integrated solutions where clean energy drives industry, infrastructure enables trade, and technology powers jobs."

The Secretary-General also called for building global solidarity to finance development and ensure Africa's strongest possible participation across global financial institutions corresponding to the realities of today's economy.

He further urged massive investment in Africa's electrification and the just transition to renewable energy.

"Together, let us turn the tide for Africa and our world," Guterres stressed.

Among topics to be discussed by the high-level forum is unlocking finance for climate resilience and sustainable development in Africa, building on the outcomes of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development and the thirtieth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Twelfth Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development held under the theme "Turning the Tide: Transformative and Coordinated Actions for the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063" will conclude on April 30, 2026.

Read the original article on ENA.

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