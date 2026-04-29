Ethiopia: UNECA Chief Praises Ethiopia's Climate Action, Urges Stronger Efforts Across Africa

Addis Ababa — United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Executive Secretary Claver Gatete has lauded Ethiopia's leadership and ambitious climate actions, highlighting the country as a model for sustainable development across Africa.

Speaking at the Twelfth Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development 2026 in Addis Ababa, Gatete commended the government of Ethiopia and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for what he described as bold and model climate initiatives.

The forum, organized by UNECA in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank, and other UN partners, is being held under the theme: "Turning the Tide: Transformative and Coordinated Actions for the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063."

Gatete expressed confidence in Ethiopia's readiness to host COP32, calling it a "critical moment" for advancing global climate action and multilateral cooperation.

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He noted that Ethiopia is "uniquely equipped" for the task, citing its track record in sustainable development.

A key example is the country's Green Legacy Initiative, described as one of the largest reforestation efforts in the world.

Ethiopia has planted over 48 billion tree seedlings.

Gatete noted with surprise that Ethiopia produces over 95 percent of its electricity from renewable energy, an achievement that stands out amid ongoing global energy crises.

However, Gatete underscored the urgency of climate challenges across Africa.

He pointed out that climate change is already affecting food security, water resources, healthcare systems, infrastructure, and broader economic stability on the continent.

"The issues we are discussing this week are directly relevant to COP32," he said, stressing the importance of aligning efforts as countries approach the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals and advance the African Union's Agenda 2063.

He called on participants to leverage Ethiopia's leadership in hosting COP32 to build strong partnerships and accelerate meaningful climate and development action.

UNECA, he added, is working closely with the Ethiopian government and the wider UN system to ensure the successful delivery of a high-impact COP32.

As Ethiopia prepares to host the global summit in 2027, Gatete concluded that Africa has a unique opportunity to help bridge the gap between climate ambition and real-world development outcomes.