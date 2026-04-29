South Africa: Cape Town Rings Alarm Over Rising Drunk Driving Rates - South African News Briefs - April 29, 2026

Cape Town Rings Alarm Over Rising Drunk Driving Rates

The City of Cape Town has raised concerns about the increasing rate of drunk driving after 108 motorists were arrested in one week, reports EWN. Traffic officers recorded 60 drunk driving cases, along with two for reckless and negligent driving and 14 for other offences. Officers also impounded 176 public transport vehicles and executed 1,392 warrants of arrest. Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has welcomed the deployment of 71 road safety ambassadors across five regions to boost road safety.

Court to Decide Fate of Mugabe, Matonhodze

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Bellarmine Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, are expected to be sentenced at the Alexandra Regional Court, reports SABC News. This follows their guilty pleas on multiple charges linked to a February shooting incident in Hyde Park. Mugabe pleaded guilty to being illegally in the country as well as pointing a firearm. Matonhondze pleaded guilty to attempted murder, contravening the immigration act, defeating the ends of justice, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition. Sipho Mahlangu, the security guard who was injured during the incident in February, has already been compensated R250 000 and is yet to be paid a further R150 000. The investigating officer has urged the court to impose a harsh sentence as both the accused are still not revealing where the firearm is that was used on the day.

March and March Warns of Escalation Over Immigration Demands

Protesters who joined demonstrations by civic group March and March have warned that they will intensify their action against illegal immigration if the government fails to respond to their demands, reports EWN. The protest, which began at Burgers Park and moved through Sunnyside, grew in numbers but remained peaceful under heavy police guard. The group is calling for tighter immigration controls, including stricter visa regulations, a review of asylum policies, and action against businesses employing undocumented foreign nationals.

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