Somalia: Somali President Hosts Traditional Elders, Reaffirms Commitment to Elections

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted a banquet at the presidential palace in Mogadishu for traditional leaders drawn from across the country, praising their role in peacebuilding and national unity, Villa Somalia said.

During the gathering, the president commended the elders for their longstanding contributions to reconciliation efforts, state-building and maintaining social cohesion in Somalia.

He also briefed them on what he described as government achievements in security, democratization, governance and decentralization.

Mohamud reiterated that Somalia would not abandon the right of its citizens to elect their leaders, underlining the importance of implementing universal suffrage elections.

"We cannot compromise on the Somali people's right to choose their leadership," he said, according to a statement released after the meeting.

The talks come at a time of heightened political tensions, with opposition leaders recently urging traditional elders to play a more active role in resolving disputes over the government's mandate, which is set to expire in the coming days.

Traditional elders have historically played a key mediating role in Somalia's political processes, particularly during periods of transition and crisis.