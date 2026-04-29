Somalia Seeks Port Investment Partnership With Oman's Asyad Group

28 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Muscat, Oman — Somalia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Abdisaalan Abdi Ali held talks in Muscat with senior executives of Oman's state-owned ASYAD Group on strengthening cooperation in port development, integrated logistics and strategic investment, officials said Monday.

The meeting brought together the Somali minister and ASYAD Group's Director General, Omar bin Mahmoud Al-Mahrazi, along with other senior officials from the Omani logistics and transport conglomerate.

ASYAD Group, a government-owned company in Oman, was established to advance the country's trade and logistics connectivity both domestically and internationally.

Discussions focused on partnerships aimed at improving Somalia's ports, expanding integrated supply chains and attracting investment aligned with the country's economic development priorities.

Both sides also explored practical opportunities to enhance port efficiency, strengthen trade connectivity and better utilize Somalia's maritime potential, given its strategic position linking the Red Sea, the Gulf region and East Africa.

Officials said the talks highlighted Somalia's ambition to leverage its long coastline and key geographic location to become a stronger regional trade and transport hub.

ASYAD Group expressed readiness to enter into technical cooperation and structured investment arrangements, signaling potential future agreements in the maritime and logistics sectors.

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