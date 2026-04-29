Uganda: Govt Now Concedes Fuel Prices Will Rise, Blames Global Costs

The government has warned that fuel pump prices are expected to increase in the coming weeks as rising global oil prices begin to filter into the domestic market.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa said the country has recently been consuming fuel procured at earlier, lower prices, but this will soon change as new shipments purchased at higher global rates enter the market.

"The impact of higher global prices is expected to be reflected from May 2026 as new shipments enter the market," Nankabirwa said, noting that international crude prices surged from about $65 per barrel in February to around $120 in March.

Despite the anticipated increase in pump prices, government dismissed fears of a fuel shortage, insisting that national stocks remain stable.

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"Uganda currently holds adequate fuel stocks within operational thresholds, complemented by a strong forward import pipeline," she said, adding that "there is no fuel shortage in Uganda" and that "supply remains steady and sufficient."

The minister revealed that Uganda recently received about 119 million litres of petrol through the Mombasa supply route, with additional imports of petrol, diesel, and jet fuel scheduled between mid-April and mid-June. She added that current reserves provide cover of up to 67 days for petrol and 84 days for diesel.

Nankabirwa attributed recent stock-outs at some filling stations to logistical challenges within individual supply chains, rather than a nationwide shortage.

"These are attributed to logistical and operational challenges within individual supply chains, not a shortage of fuel at the national level," she said.

Government also pointed to increased demand in border districts, alongside hoarding, illicit cross-border trade, and speculative pricing, as key drivers of localized supply pressures and price variations.

Enforcement teams have since been deployed to strengthen monitoring and ensure compliance.

Uganda's fuel imports are managed by the Uganda National Oil Company under the Petroleum Supply (Amendment) Act, 2023, in partnership with global trader Vitol.

Nankabirwa urged the public to avoid panic buying, assuring that government remains in control of the situation.

"Our systems are functioning effectively, our stock levels are adequate, and our forward planning is robust," she said.