Uganda: Supporters Granted Access As Court Reaffirms Open Justice in Kivumbi Terror Case

Supporters of Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi were on Tuesday granted access to the magistrates' court in Butambala District as proceedings in a high-profile terrorism case resumed under tight security arrangements.

The decision followed earlier tensions when security personnel had restricted members of the public from entering the courtroom, citing safety concerns. The move had sparked criticism from observers who argued it undermined the constitutional principle of open court proceedings.

In a previous session, the presiding magistrate, Deogratias Ssejjemba, directed security agencies to ensure public access to court while maintaining order through proper screening procedures.

"Court proceedings are public, and while security is important, it must not be used to deny citizens their constitutional right. Proper checks should be conducted instead," Magistrate Ssejjemba ruled.

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During the latest hearing, supporters were subjected to thorough security checks before being allowed into the courtroom, with heavy deployment of security personnel observed around the court premises. The proceedings, however, remained calm.

The case, which involves Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, the Member of Parliament for Butambala County, and 24 co-accused, continues to attract significant public attention.

Interest has been further heightened following recent developments in which two of the suspects were granted bail during the previous court appearance on April 14, 2026.

The partial release has intensified scrutiny of the proceedings, with supporters and observers closely following each stage of the case.

Legal analysts say the court's approach reflects a balancing act between maintaining national security considerations and upholding the principles of transparency and open justice.

Hearings are expected to continue as the court addresses remaining preliminary matters in the case.