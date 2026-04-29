Kenya Strengthens Mountain Bongo Population With Arrival of Four Rare Males

Nairobi — Kenya has marked a major milestone in wildlife conservation with the return of four rare mountain bongos, boosting efforts to restore one of the world's most endangered antelope species.

The four male bongos arrived aboard a cargo flight operated by KLM from the Czech Republic, where they had been under specialised care at Zoo Dvůr Králové. They were received at the airport in a ceremony led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano.

The event brought together key conservation stakeholders, including the Kenya Wildlife Service, led by Director General Erastus Kanga, as well as partners from the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy and the Kenya Airports Authority.

The bongos have now been transferred to the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, which is home to over 100 of the critically endangered animals. Conservationists say the addition of the four males will play a crucial role in strengthening the species' genetic diversity and improving breeding outcomes.

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According to officials, the translocation is part of Kenya's National Recovery and Action Plan for the Mountain Bongo, developed to reverse decades of population decline caused by habitat loss, poaching and disease.

Czech Republic Ambassador Nicol Adamcova described the initiative as a symbol of strong bilateral cooperation, noting that conservation partnerships between the two countries have spanned several years.

Speaking during the reception, Kanga termed the return "a moment of hope and renewed commitment" in the fight to save the species.

Meanwhile, CS Miano underscored the importance of introducing genetically diverse animals to enhance resilience, while Mudavadi highlighted the role of collaboration between government, conservation groups and international partners.

The return of the bongos is seen as a significant step toward re-establishing sustainable populations in their natural forest habitats in Kenya, offering renewed optimism for the survival of the species.