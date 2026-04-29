Sudan: First Direct Kuwait Airways International Flight Lands At Khartoum Airport

Khartoum, April 28, 2026 (SUNA) -- Khartoum International Airport on Tuesday received the first direct international flight operated by Kuwait Airways arriving from the State of Kuwait, carrying more than 300 returning Sudanese nationals.

Secretary-General of the Sudanese Expatriates Affairs Authority (SEAA), Dr. Abdulrahman Sayid Ahmed Zain Al-Abidin, stated in a press briefing that the landing of the aircraft marks a significant step toward the resumption of international flights and reinforces state efforts to care for its citizens abroad. He noted that receiving the flight reflects Khartoum Airport's readiness to restore international air traffic and underscores the strength of bilateral relations between Sudan and the State of Kuwait.

He expressed appreciation to the State of Kuwait--its leadership, government, and people--as well as to Kuwait Airways, for facilitating the return of Sudanese nationals, commending the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese Embassy in Kuwait in coordinating the arrangements.

He further indicated that the move paves the way for establishing a regular direct air route between Khartoum and Kuwait, particularly in light of the growing number of Sudanese nationals working there. He added that this would help stimulate Sudanese exports--especially agricultural and livestock products--thereby supporting the national economy and enhancing bilateral trade.

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For his part, Ambassador Bilal Gismallah of the Consular and Expatriates Affairs Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the return of nationals carries important implications and reflects the depth of ties between the two countries. He conveyed his appreciation to the State of Kuwait for its supportive positions and praised the efforts of Sudan's mission in Kuwait and the committee tasked with receiving returnees.

In the same context, Khartoum State Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Al-Tayib Saad Eddin stated that receiving returnees reflects the outcomes of efforts made by the state to facilitate return, including improving basic services and supporting the education and health sectors. He noted that the state had received more than 30 buses arriving from Egypt in recent days, in addition to more than 300 citizens from Kuwait on Tuesday, with expectations of further arrivals in the coming period, affirming improving and stable service conditions.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of Khartoum Airport Hassan Al-Hadi described the arrival of the first international flight from Kuwait as a key step toward resuming global air traffic, confirming the airport's readiness to receive international flights following the fulfillment of safety requirements and the necessary licensing.

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Returning nationals expressed their appreciation for the efforts made by the relevant authorities in facilitating their return home.