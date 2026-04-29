Rwanda's Tourism Revenues Hit Rwf1tn in 2025 - Report

Rwanda's tourism sector sustained its upward trajectory in 2025, generating $685 million (approx. Rwf1 trillion) in revenues, a 6 per cent increase from 2024, according to Rwanda Development Board's (RDB) annual report.

The growth reflects resilient demand despite global uncertainties, supported by strong air travel performance and a diversified tourism base, according to the report released on Tuesday, April 28.

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The 2025 performance is relatively higher than that of 2024 when the country's tourism revenues rose by 4.3 per cent to $647 million.

"Tourism maintained its strong momentum, with receipts reaching $685 million, reinforcing Rwanda's position as a leading destination for high value tourism and international events, while advancing conservation and responsible tourism efforts," said Itzhak Fisher, the Chairman of RDB Board of Directors, in his message featured in the new report.

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Gorilla tourism a major contributor

Gorilla tourism remained the leading leading revenue generator, rising by 7 per cent to $248 million, underscoring its position as the country's flagship high-end tourist attraction.

The visiting friends and relatives (VFR) segment posted one of the strongest gains, increasing by 19 per cent to $180 million, largely driven by regional and diaspora travel.

Education-related travel also expanded significantly, growing by 17 per cent to $64 million, while business travel remained relatively stable at $112 million.

Overall, tourism growth was largely underpinned by air travel revenues, which rose by 9 per cent to $594 million, reflecting improved connectivity and sustained international demand.

Visitor arrivals rise to 1.49 million

Rwanda welcomed 1.49 million visitors in 2025, up from 1.36 million in 2024, representing a 9 per cent increase.

Air arrivals recorded the fastest growth, increasing by 23 per cent, reflecting improved connectivity and sustained demand from international markets; while road arrivals grew by 5 per cent, underscoring Rwanda's strong regional appeal, according to the report.

Visitor inflows were led by markets from the East African Community (EAC) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), alongside steady growth from Europe, North America, Asia, and the rest of Africa, the report indicated.

By purpose of visit, business travel remained the largest segment, complemented by notable growth in health and education travel, reinforcing Rwanda's positioning as a diversified, year-round destination.

National parks record steady performance

The country's national parks registered 155,394 visits in 2025, a 3.2 per cent increase from the previous year. Growth in numbers was largely driven by domestic visits, which rose by 15 per cent, while international visitors remained stable.

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Park revenues increased by 5.2 per cent to $40.8 million, supported by sustained demand for nature-based experiences.

Volcanoes National Park remained the top revenue contributor, generating $35.8 million (87.7 per cent of the total), with its earnings growing by 6.3 per cent.

Nyungwe National Park recorded the fastest growth in visitation (over 22.8 per cent), driven by new attractions such as the zipline and rope course, which attracted over 6,000 visitors within six months of launch.

Akagera National Park saw moderated visitation following strong performance in previous years, as part of a broader recalibration across visitor segments.

The overall performance highlights the increasing role of product diversification and domestic tourism in strengthening sustainability across Rwanda's protected areas.

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MICE sector posts strong gains

Rwanda's meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) subsector recorded $94.7 million in revenues, up from $84.8 million in 2024, marking an 11.8 per cent increase.

The country hosted 165 international and regional events, attracting 61,888 delegates, a 17.3 per cent rise year-on-year. Growth was supported by Rwanda's visa-on-arrival policy, secure environment, reliable infrastructure, and world-class venues, according to RDB.

Major events hosted in 2025 included Mobile World Congress Kigali, MOVE Afrika by Global Citizen, Giants of Africa Festival, Basketball Africa League, Africa HealthTech Summit, Africa Renaissance Retreat, PMI Global Summit Series Africa, Africa Federation of Institutes of Internal Auditors Conference, and the 4th Global NCD Alliance Forum.

A key milestone was Rwanda hosting the UCI Road World Championships, the first time the event took place on the African continent, reinforcing the country's capacity to deliver large-scale sports events.

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New tourism products boost destination appeal

Rwanda expanded its tourism offering in 2025 through new experiences and high-end developments:

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Nyungwe National Park introduced a 1,935-metre zipline--one of the longest in Africa--and a 280-metre rope course with 21 segments.

Magashi Peninsula opened in Akagera as a premium safari lodge focused on luxury and sustainability.

Bisate Reserve launched in Volcanoes National Park, offering exclusive eco-luxury villas aligned with conservation efforts.

Munazi Eco Lodge added mid-range, eco-friendly accommodation in Nyungwe.

In Kigali, the hospitality sector expanded with new high-end establishments, including Mövenpick Hotel Kigali, The Pinnacle Kigali, and Zaria Court Kigali - Tapestry Collection by Hilton, boosting the city's capacity to host international visitors and major events.

Outlook

Rwanda's tourism performance in 2025 reflects a combination of strong air connectivity, diversified tourism segments, investment in high-end and eco-tourism products, and a growing MICE industry. Together, these factors continue to strengthen the country's position as a leading tourism and business destination in Africa.

Guided by the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), RDB stated it would continue advancing its mandate across investment promotion, export development, tourism growth, and regulatory oversight.