Zimbabwe: Kaitano Tembo On Taking Over As Interim Head Coach of Zimbabwe

Newly appointed Warriors Interim Head Coach Kaitano Tembo steps into the role at a pivotal moment for Zimbabwean football, with the team preparing for the Unity Cup in London.

Having served as assistant under both Marian Marinica and Michael Nees, Tembo brings continuity, experience and a deep understanding of the current squad. As he takes charge alongside assistant Takesure Chiragwi, he speaks about the opportunity, the importance of unity within the team, and the significance of the Warriors' historic first appearance on UK soil.

Congratulations on your appointment. What does this opportunity mean to you?Kaitano Tembo: It is a great honour and responsibility. I want to thank ZIFA for the trust they have shown in me. Having worked within the national team set-up, I understand the expectations and the pride that comes with leading the Warriors. I am fully committed to serving the country and building on the work that has already been done.

You have been part of the Warriors' technical team. How does that help you step into this role?Continuity is very important. I have worked closely with Coach Marian Marinica and previously with Michael Nees, alongside Takesure Chiragwi. That understanding of the players, the systems and the culture within the team gives us a solid foundation to move forward without disruption.

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You reunite with Takesure Chiragwi in the dugout. How important is that partnership?It is very important. We have worked together before and there is mutual understanding and respect. That cohesion in the technical team allows us to focus on the bigger picture, which is preparing the players and ensuring the team performs at its best.

The Unity Cup in London presents a unique challenge. What are your expectations?We are approaching it with seriousness and ambition. Playing against strong opposition like Nigeria, as well as Jamaica and India, provides a good test for the team. These are the kind of high-quality matches that help players grow and give us a clear picture of where we are.

Zimbabwe faces Nigeria in the semi-final. How are you preparing for that match?Nigeria is a top side with quality players, so we respect them. But at the same time, we believe in our squad. Preparation will be key -- organisation, discipline and making sure the players understand their roles. It's an opportunity for us to compete and showcase our strength.

You've worked with players across different leagues. How do you view the current squad?We have a good mix of talent. There is quality in the local league, strong players based in South Africa, and others playing in the UK and beyond. Our task is to bring them together, build unity and create a team that plays with purpose and pride.

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What is your message to the players as you take charge?Unity and commitment. When players come into the national team, it is about representing the nation. We need to work together, support each other and give everything on the pitch. That spirit is what defines the Warriors.

The Warriors will play in the UK for the first time. What is your message to Zimbabweans based there?This is a special moment for us as a nation. We are calling on all Zimbabweans in the UK to come out in their numbers and support the team. Your presence and energy can make a big difference. Let's make it a memorable occasion together and show the world what Zimbabwean football is about.

Source: Zimbabwe Football Association