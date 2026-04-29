Somalia Prison Chief, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Prison Reform Cooperation

29 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Custodial Corps Commander, Major General Mohamed Sheikh Hassan Haamud, held talks in Mogadishu with China's ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, on efforts to strengthen cooperation in prison reform, prison equipment and officer training, officials said on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on expanding collaboration between the Somali Custodial Corps and the Chinese government, particularly in improving prison infrastructure, upgrading communications systems and enhancing professional training for prison officers.

Officials said the discussions also covered support for orphans living at a care centre in the Afgooye district, which is managed by the Somali Custodial Corps as part of its social welfare responsibilities.

Both sides explored ways to improve conditions within Somalia's correctional facilities as the government seeks to modernise the prison system and strengthen the broader justice sector following years of conflict and institutional weakness.

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China has remained one of Somalia's key international partners, supporting a range of development and institutional capacity-building initiatives, including infrastructure and public service reforms.

The meeting forms part of broader efforts by Somali authorities to deepen international cooperation and improve essential services linked to the justice system, including prison rehabilitation, inmate welfare and correctional management.

Somalia has in recent years stepped up reforms aimed at improving detention conditions and aligning prison administration with international standards, while seeking greater foreign support for resources, technical expertise and training.

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