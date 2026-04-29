Somalia Reaffirms Commitment to Stronger State Institutions in Talks With UN Mission

Mogadishu — Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, on Tuesday received a delegation from the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), led by Acting Head of Mission Raisedon Zenenga.

During the meeting, Omar underscored the Somali government's commitment to strengthening state institutions in order to accelerate development, peace and stability across the country.

The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation and maintaining regular coordination to ensure that international support aligns with Somalia's national priorities and contributes to sustainable peace and long-term development.

The talks come as Somalia continues efforts to consolidate governance institutions and expand cooperation with international partners amid ongoing security and political challenges.