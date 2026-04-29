Zimbabwe: Kaitano Tembo Targets Stability After Marinica Departure

Newly appointed Warriors interim coach has outlined his vision after taking charge of the national team's technical setup.

Tembo's appointment was confirmed on Monday, following the resignation of Romanian coach Marian Marinica.

The former head coach will take charge of his first assignment in May when he leads the Warriors at the Unity Cup set to be held in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on his appointment, Tembo acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with the role.

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"It is a great honour and responsibility. I want to thank for the trust they have shown in me. Having worked within the national team set-up, I understand the expectations and the pride that comes with leading the Warriors," he said.

Tembo emphasised the importance of maintaining continuity following Marinica's departure, having served as his assistant.

"Continuity is very important. I have worked closely with Coach Marian Marinica.

"That understanding of the players, the systems, and the culture within the team gives us a solid foundation to move forward without disruption," he added.

The former player also welcomed Chiragwi's return to the Warriors setup as assistant coach.

Despite moving swiftly to fill the vacancy left by Marinica, questions remain over the circumstances surrounding the Romanian's sudden departure.

Sources close to the situation allege that Marinica was uncomfortable with working conditions and possible administrative interference in squad selection.