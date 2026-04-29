Zimbabwe: No Grounds for Resignation - War Vets Back VP Chiwenga After Calls for Resignation Over King Hezekiah 'Extended Tenure' Parable

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has defended Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, dismissing calls for his resignation following controversy over a recent church sermon.

Outspoken politician Temba Mliswa called on Chiwenga to resign, accusing him of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa following a viral sermon in which the Vice President referenced the biblical story of King Hezekiah.

Chiwenga reflected on the consequences of extended time in leadership, remarks that drew mixed reactions across political and social media platforms.

The message stood out more as it resonates with the tabling of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill, 2026, in Parliament and currently going through public consultations.

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The bill proposes major political changes, including ending direct presidential elections and allowing Parliament to choose the president, a move seen as strengthening Mnangagwa's position and weakening potential rivals.

In a statement issued Tuesday, association chairman Andrease Ethan Mathibela said the calls for Chiwenga to step down were misplaced and legally unfounded arguing that the Vice President had acted within his constitutional rights.

Mathibela said attending church and sharing biblical reflections did not amount to misconduct.

"The mere fact that Honourable Vice President Chiwenga occupies high office does not strip him of his identity as a citizen, nor does it curtail his right to worship, to reflect, and to share his faith within a religious setting," he said.

He added that Zimbabwe's Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, expression and association, rights which apply to all citizens regardless of their political position.

Mathibela said calls for resignation in a constitutional democracy must be based on clear evidence of wrongdoing.

"Attending a church service and sharing scriptural reflections cannot, under any reasonable interpretation of the law, constitute misconduct, abuse of office, or any form of constitutional violation," he added.

The war veterans also warned against politicising religious spaces, saying doing so risked undermining national unity and democratic values.