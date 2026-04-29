Zimbabwe Tells Nationals in South Africa to Remain Vigilant As Anti-Immigrant Protests Intensify

THE Zimbabwean government has told its citizens living in South Africa to remain alert and avoid areas where anti-immigrant demonstrations are taking place.

Anti-immigrant protesters in some parts of the neighbouring country have taken to the streets demanding that foreigners leave South Africa.

Most of the protesters believe politicians are not doing enough to address what they described as the growing influx of illegal immigrants, whom they accuse of taking their jobs and congesting public services.

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In an advisory note issued Tuesday, the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in South Africa said its consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town had received reports of disturbing demonstrations that pose risks to Zimbabweans and other migrants.

The advisory urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant, stay indoors where possible, and avoid areas where protests are taking place.

"Zimbabwean nationals are invited to remain vigilant and avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place.

"Stay indoors and limit unplanned movements," reads the advisory.

Zimbabweans were also advised to report any incidents to the South African Police Service as well as Zimbabwean diplomatic missions and to keep identification and travel documents with them at all times.

"Report any incidents to the local South African Police Services, Embassy and the Consulates of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg and Cape Town and keep essential documents with you all the time," the advisory added.

Zimbabwe has one of the largest populations in South Africa, with many nationals working in sectors such as retail, construction and domestic services.