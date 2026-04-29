Kenya: Communications Authority Pushes for Major Reforms to National Addressing Bill

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya has cautioned that parts of the National Addressing Bill, 2025 require refinement to align with existing legal frameworks, particularly the Kenya Information and Communications Act, and to ensure efficient use of public resources.

Director General David Mugonyi voiced the regulators concerns when he appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation, which is currently undergoing public participation on the proposed law.

The Bill seeks to establish a National Addressing System and an entity to manage it, an initiative the Authority strongly supports as critical to improving service delivery, enhancing national security, strengthening emergency response, and supporting planning and growth of the digital economy.

At the centre of the Authority's concerns is the proposal to establish a National Addressing Council. The CA wants the entire section establishing the council (Part II, Sections 6-24) deleted and replaced with provisions vesting full responsibility for the system in the Authority.

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Under its proposal, the CA would oversee the development, implementation and management of the National Addressing System, including setting standards, verifying addresses, integrating systems across sectors and offering technical support to counties.

The Authority argued that it already holds the statutory mandate for national addressing and numbering under existing regulations, including the Kenya Information and Communications (Numbering) Regulations, 2010, which are currently under review.

"Creating a parallel institution would result in duplication of functions, regulatory fragmentation and increased fiscal burden on government," said Mugonyi.

The CA further noted that the proposed council's functions are largely policy-oriented and do not justify the creation of a new state agency, especially at a time when the government is seeking to streamline operations.

It added that international best practice places responsibility for national addressing systems under ICT regulators, citing countries such as Tanzania, Malawi and Uganda.

The Authority also raised practical concerns over the Bill's proposal to have a national Registrar of Addresses assign addresses across the country.

Given that large parts of Kenya, particularly rural areas, remain unaddressed, Mugonyi warned that centralising this function could lead to delays, inefficiencies and inaccuracies.

Instead, he proposed a decentralised approach anchored in counties.

The CA recommended scrapping provisions establishing County Addressing Committees and replacing them with permanent County Addressing Units embedded within county governments.

Unlike committees, which are typically temporary, the proposed units would be institutionalised structures responsible for assigning addresses, maintaining records, enforcing compliance, installing signage and conducting public awareness.

They would also submit annual reports to county assemblies, verify address data and coordinate implementation at the local level.

The units would have powers to inspect properties, issue directives, enforce compliance, including penalties and require property owners to adopt and display assigned addresses.

The Authority said this approach would enhance continuity, accountability and effective implementation of the national system.

In another significant proposal, the CA called for the complete removal of provisions on the naming of addressable objects (Part IV).

It argued that naming and addressing are distinct processes already governed under existing laws, including the County Governments Act, Physical and Land Use Planning Act, Survey Act and Land Act.

"The Bill currently conflates the issues of addressing and naming, creating potential legal overlaps and administrative inefficiencies," Mugonyi noted.

He added that naming of roads, streets and public places falls under county governments as provided for in the Constitution and other legal frameworks, supported by instruments such as the National Gazetteer of Geographical Names and Kenya National Addressing Standards.

The Authority also recommended deleting financial provisions tied to the proposed council, saying they would become unnecessary if the council is scrapped.

Additionally, it proposed removing the clause on unlawful disclosure of personal data, noting that data protection issues are already adequately addressed elsewhere in the Bill.

Backing the Authority's position, Kiarie said Parliament is keen on ensuring the final law is practical, efficient and free from institutional overlaps.

"We must be deliberate in crafting a law that does not create unnecessary structures at the expense of taxpayers," he said.

"The Committee will prioritise proposals that enhance efficiency, accountability and seamless coordination between national and county governments," he said.

He emphasised that the House is committed to aligning the Bill with existing legal frameworks to avoid duplication.

"Our focus is to ensure the National Addressing System is implementable and responsive to the realities on the ground, especially in rural and underserved areas," Kiarie added.

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He underscored the importance of stakeholder engagement in refining the Bill.

"We are listening to stakeholders such as the Communications Authority because they possess the technical expertise and institutional experience necessary to guide this process," he said.

Kiarie assured that the committee will thoroughly interrogate all submissions before tabling its report in the House.

"We will deliver a law that supports service delivery, strengthens national security and accelerates Kenya's digital transformation without burdening the public," he said.

He further revealed that the committee is engaging a wide range of stakeholders to enrich the process.

"We have already engaged the Principal Secretary for Roads, and we will be hearing from other government entities and offices as well. This committee recognises the critical role of the Communications Authority in the broader national ecosystem," Kiarie said.

Overall, the CA backed the objective of establishing a national addressing framework but urged lawmakers to anchor the law within existing institutional mandates, enhance coordination between national and county governments and ensure practical implementation.