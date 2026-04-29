Somalia: Somaliland Elders Extend Parliament Terms, Draw Criticism

HARGEISA, April 29 (Horn Diplomat) Somaliland's House of Elders on Tuesday approved a 27 month extension of the mandates of the House of Representatives and local councils, opting for a longer timeline than proposals put forward by the government and the National Electoral Commission.

The decision was formalised in an official resolution issued by the upper chamber following deliberations on election delays and institutional readiness.

According to the resolution, 72 members attended the session out of 82, with 71 voting in favour of the extension. The measure will take effect from July 7, 2026, when the current terms of the House of Representatives and local councils are set to expire.

The House of Elders said its decision was based on constitutional provisions and consultations with the Electoral Commission and registered political associations, citing delays in preparations and the need to ensure credible and coordinated elections across the country.

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"The House has carefully reviewed the legal and electoral circumstances and resolved to extend the mandates for a period of 27 months," the resolution said.

Under Somaliland's constitutional framework, any extension granted to the House of Representatives results in an additional one year extension for the House of Elders, meaning the Guurti's own term will effectively be prolonged by up to 39 months.

The resolution also referred to challenges highlighted by electoral authorities, including technical delays, logistical constraints and the need to align electoral timelines nationwide.

The session took place with restricted media access, as independent journalists were not allowed into the parliamentary compound. Only state affiliated media were permitted to attend, raising concerns over transparency.

The decision has triggered mixed reactions across Somaliland's political and public spheres.

Guleid Ahmed Jama, director of the Centre for Rule of Law and Good Governance, said the move risks undermining democratic principles and public trust.

"Term extensions undermine Somaliland's democratic credentials and challenge the constitutional principle of government by the people," he said.

He added that the Guurti's decision to extend its own mandate raised constitutional concerns.

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"The Guurti extended its own term, a move that is highly unconstitutional, as well as ridiculous and illogical. The Guurti has a conflict of interest in extending its term, and it does so whenever it extends the other house's term. It is a case of you scratch my back, and I will scratch yours," he said.

He also urged the president to act, pointing to growing public anger.

"The president repeatedly pledged that he would not oversee a term extension. He needs to fulfil his promise and challenge these unconstitutional extensions. He has the legal means to do so. The public expressed anger. They do not support this power grab," he said.

Some lawmakers view the extended timeline as necessary to avoid rushed elections and to allow adequate preparation, while critics argue it risks weakening democratic accountability and prolonging an already delayed electoral cycle.

Public reaction has been visible on social media, where many citizens have expressed concern over the length of the extension, warning that it could erode trust in institutions and delay electoral reforms.

Government officials have not issued a detailed response to the final decision, though earlier positions supported shorter extensions or flexible timelines linked to election readiness.

Somaliland, which restored its statehood in 1991, has maintained relative stability and a history of elections, though delays in recent years have increasingly tested its electoral system.

The latest decision is expected to influence the political calendar and shape the timing of future elections, including potential alignment with presidential polls.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)