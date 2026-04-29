Zimbabwe: RBZ Worker Jailed for Blowing Stolen Cash On 'Kandege' Betting

29 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) employee who stole US$1,500 from his workplace and splurged it on online betting has been jailed, with the court imposing an effective 36-month prison term.

Petsi Napwaro, 44, a general hand at the central bank, was convicted of theft after admitting to breaking into an office and stealing cash before losing it through Aviator betting, commonly known as "Kandege".

Court records show that Napwaro targeted the office of Assets Manager Benard Kenneth Chitenje at the RBZ headquarters along Samora Machel Avenue.

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"On 25 April 2026 at around 0930 hours, the complainant secured his office... and left cash US$1,500.00 belonging to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in a drawer," the State said.

Taking advantage of a slightly open window, Napwaro executed the theft. "The accused person... used a chair to scale through the window to gain entry into the office without any permission," prosecutors said. "Whilst inside the office the accused person took cash US$1,500.00... and then went away unnoticed."

The theft was quickly discovered upon the complainant's return, prompting a police report and investigations that led to Napwaro's arrest.

Under questioning, the accused confessed and revealed how he disposed of the money. "He admitted to have committed the offence and indicated that he had already exhausted the stolen money through betting... using Tanatswa Honde's and Lennon Masotha's accounts," the State told the court.

Napwaro also led detectives to the scene and made indications confirming how he carried out the crime.

Although the stolen money was later recovered, the court found his actions unlawful and deserving of custodial punishment.

He was sentenced to 57 months in prison, with 12 months suspended for five years and a further 10 months suspended on condition of restitution, leaving an effective 36 months behind bars.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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