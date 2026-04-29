Zimbabwe: Police Launch Nationwide Blitz As Stolen Meat Floods Markets

Discover moreZimbabwe tourism packagesFinancial planning servicesTravel insurance ZimbabweStolen meat is flooding informal markets and even making its way into formal retail outlets the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced.

This has prompted the ZRP to launch a nationwide crackdown and issue a stern warning to butcheries and food businesses to comply with the law or face arrest.

In a statement Tuesday, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said criminal syndicates are stealing livestock, particularly cattle and goats from farms and rural communities before slaughtering the animals and smuggling the meat into urban markets.

"Investigations have revealed that the stolen meat is often packed in buckets and other containers before being transported in the boots of vehicles... to various market points," the ZRP said.

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"The meat is then sold along streets, in open spaces, in front of supermarkets, at backyard kitchens, informal markets and directly from vehicle boots."

Authorities expressed alarm that the illegal supply chain is being sustained by willing buyers, including some registered businesses.

"Some butcheries, food outlets and even established supermarkets are contributing to this illegal trade by purchasing meat from unverified and illegal suppliers," said Nyathi.

Police have now ordered strict compliance across the meat supply chain, warning operators to keep detailed records of suppliers and proof of lawful acquisition.

"Failure to comply, or knowingly acquiring meat from criminal syndicates, will result in arrest and prosecution," the statement added.

A nationwide blitz is underway, with stop-and-search patrols, roadblocks and inspections targeting transporters, abattoirs, butcheries and vendors.

Vehicles suspected of carrying illegal meat will be searched, while both registered and informal outlets will be scrutinised.

Nyathi said the sale of meat in undesignated places is illegal and poses serious public health risks.