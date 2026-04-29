Uganda: Government Moves to Stabilise Trader Finances After Disaster

The government has announced a series of urgent interventions to restore financial stability among traders affected by the recent disaster, with State Minister for Disaster Preparedness Lilian Aber outlining a structured recovery approach.

Speaking ahead of a scheduled Cabinet meeting, Aber said authorities are implementing short-, medium-, and long-term strategies aimed at cushioning businesses and accelerating economic recovery.

"Our immediate priority is to restore business back to normal," she said, noting that early efforts have focused on helping traders reopen and resume operations while limiting further financial disruption.

The minister expressed optimism that additional relief measures could be approved during the Cabinet sitting, potentially unlocking more support for traders who suffered losses.

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While specific details are yet to be made public, government officials indicated that the interventions under consideration may include compensation frameworks, improved access to affordable credit, and policy adjustments designed to ease the recovery process.

Aber also appealed for calm within the business community, assuring traders that government is actively working to stabilise the situation and prevent long-term economic fallout.

"We understand the challenges traders are facing, and I can assure you that we are taking deliberate steps to support them," she added.

The move comes as authorities seek to contain the economic impact of the disaster and safeguard livelihoods, particularly in urban commercial centres where small and medium enterprises form the backbone of daily trade.

If effectively implemented, the planned interventions could play a critical role in restoring confidence, sustaining business continuity, and protecting jobs in the aftermath of the disruption.