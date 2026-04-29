Uganda Courts Chinese Capital As Anite Hosts High-Level Investor Delegation

Uganda has intensified its push to attract foreign direct investment, with State Minister for Privatization and Investment Evelyn Anite hosting a delegation of Chinese investors exploring opportunities in the country.

The group, led by Wendi Shen, President of the Henan Chamber of Commerce, is in Uganda to assess high-potential sectors aligned with the country's industrialisation agenda.

During the meeting, Anite urged the delegation to prioritise value addition, particularly in manufacturing, as Uganda shifts focus from exporting raw materials to building domestic production capacity.

She stressed that the country is actively seeking investors who can support export-oriented industries and deepen local supply chains.

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Anite highlighted improvements in key investment fundamentals, pointing to expanded transport infrastructure, increased electricity generation, and sustained peace and security.

She also cited Uganda's relatively flexible labour environment and evolving policy framework as factors enhancing its attractiveness to global investors.

Uganda's investment pitch centred on sectors with strong growth prospects, including minerals and mining, oil and gas, agro-industrialisation, and pharmaceuticals.

These areas, government officials say, offer opportunities not only for capital deployment but also for technology transfer and skills development.

Shen welcomed the engagement, describing Uganda as one of Africa's most promising investment destinations.

She praised the country's stability and business environment, and pledged to mobilise more investors from China to explore partnerships in Uganda's priority sectors.

The meeting reflects deepening economic ties between Uganda and China, at a time when Kampala is positioning itself as a regional industrial hub.

Increased Chinese investment could play a key role in advancing Uganda's manufacturing base, boosting exports, and creating jobs--particularly for the country's growing youthful workforce.

As competition for global capital intensifies across Africa, Uganda's strategy appears increasingly focused on leveraging infrastructure gains and policy reforms to secure long-term, high-impact investments.