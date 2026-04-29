Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health Leads Nationwide Polio Vaccination Campaign to Protect Over 4.3 Million Children

press release

28 April 2026, Khartoum, Sudan - The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), in close collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), has launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign targeting more than 4.3 million children under-5 years across 7 states.

This large-scale campaign - led and coordinated by the FMOH - is the first of two planned rounds and will cover Gedaref, Gezira, Kassala, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Sennar, and White Nile states prioritizing children in high-risk, underserved, and conflict-affected communities to ensure equitable access to lifesaving vaccines.

The FMOH is spearheading the campaign, including strategic leadership, coordination with state authorities, and oversight of implementation. National and state health teams have conducted detailed microplanning, mobilized thousands of trained vaccinators and community workers, and established systems not to miss any child.

"The Federal Ministry of Health remains firmly committed to ending polio in Sudan and protecting every child, regardless of their location or circumstances," said H.E. Dr Heitham Mohammed Ibrahim, Federal Minister of Health. "This campaign reflects our leadership and determination to close immunity gaps and safeguard the health of future generations. With the support of our partners, we are ensuring that vaccines reach every child, even in the most challenging settings."

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The campaign follows the detection of circulating variant poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in December 2025 in Kassala and North Kordofan States, highlighting increasing immunity gaps since the onset of conflict in April 2023. With support from WHO and UNICEF, the FMOH has responded swiftly, activating a coordinated national outbreak response to prevent further spread.

"Despite facing extraordinarily tough challenges, Sudan's health workers continue to tirelessly search for poliovirus and build children's immunity to stop polio from spreading. They have stopped outbreaks before and can do it again," said WHO Representative in Sudan Dr Shible Sahbani. "We must all do what we can to provide the right conditions to advance their critical efforts. They need unhindered access to all vaccination areas, and protection as they carry out the vaccination campaign."

Under the FMOH's leadership, WHO is providing technical and operational support, including training of vaccination teams, campaign monitoring, and post-campaign evaluation to ensure quality and effectiveness. UNICEF is supporting vaccine procurement and logistics, facilitating the delivery of 10.9 million doses to ensure timely availability across all targeted areas.

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Polio remains a highly infectious disease that can cause lifelong paralysis and, in severe cases, death. While there is no cure, it is entirely preventable through vaccination.

"A child's access to vaccines in Sudan should never depend on where they live or the circumstances they face. This campaign is about reaching every child, especially those cut off by conflict, with protection against a disease we know how to stop. Polio anywhere remains a risk to children everywhere," said UNICEF Representative for Sudan Sheldon Yett.

Years of conflict have disrupted routine immunization services, leaving approximately 1.5 million children under five years insufficiently protected against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases. Population displacement and cross-border movement have further increased the risk of virus transmission. Through this campaign, the FMOH, WHO, and UNICEF aim to close immunity gaps and strengthen national protection against polio.

The FMOH, with WHO and UNICEF, calls on all parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine during the campaign. Multiple doses are essential to fully protect children and to interrupt virus transmission.

Note to Editors

This three-day campaign coincides with World Immunization Week 2026, celebrated under the theme "For every generation, vaccines work." The campaign reinforces Sudan's continued commitment - under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health - to protecting children, families, and communities through immunization.