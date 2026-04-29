Ethiopia Restores Diesel Supply to Pre-Crisis Levels

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian government has announced the full restoration of its daily diesel supply to pre-crisis levels, reaching 9 million liters as of today.

Speaking at a press briefing, Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide stated that the decision comes after recent disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict, which triggered a sharp rise in global fuel prices and constrained supply chains.

During the peak of the disruption, Ethiopia's daily diesel supply had dropped by half to approximately 4.5 million liters.

The minister confirmed that fuel transportation from Djibouti to Addis Ababa has resumed immediately, with distribution to regional states scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Despite the diesel shortage, Shide noted that supplies of benzine and aviation fuel remained stable throughout the period and were not affected by the crisis.

To cushion the domestic economy from global shocks, the government has been importing fuel at significantly higher prices through special procurement arrangements.

As a result, it is currently covering an additional subsidy cost of around 20 billion birr per month on fuel imports, beyond its previous spending levels.

The move is anticipated to return normalcy and ease pressure on the transportation and logistics sectors, which had been affected by the reduced diesel supply.