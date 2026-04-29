South Africa: Afrihost Wins Two 2026 Mybroadband Awards - Best ISP and Best Hosting Provider

Afrihost has won two major 2026 MyBroadband Awards, reinforcing its leadership in connectivity and hosting services.

The dual recognition highlights Afrihost's continued leadership across South Africa's connectivity and hosting markets.

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The annual MyBroadband Awards recognise the top-performing companies in South Africa's ICT landscape and are regarded as a trusted indicator of industry leadership.

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Their credibility is rooted in a rigorous evaluation process that includes in-depth analysis and comprehensive testing.

Participating companies are assessed on the strength and breadth of their solutions, the tangible value delivered to customers, and the competitiveness of their overall service offering.

Businesses that clearly lead their categories are selected as winners.

2026 ISP of the Year

In 2026, Afrihost was recognised as a MyBroadband Award winner in two separate categories, showing its dedication to excellence in South Africa's ICT sector.

The 2026 ISP of the Year title marks the fourth consecutive year that Afrihost has earned this distinction, reinforcing its reputation for consistency and measurable delivery.

Over the past decade, the company has worked consistently to strengthen its reputation in South Africa's broadband market.

Afrihost first won the MyBroadband Award for ISP of the Year in 2023 on the back of its excellent customer satisfaction record.

It successfully defended this title in 2024...