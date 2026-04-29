Tanzania: Mining Stakeholders Call for Stronger Safety Systems

Geita — MINING stakeholders have called for stronger safety systems in the sector, stressing the need to address both physical and psychosocial risks facing workers.

The call was made during the ongoing Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) Exhibition 2026 in Njombe, where Labour Commissioner, Suzan Mkangwa from the Prime Minister's Office - Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities emphasised the importance of strengthening workplace safety frameworks in high-risk industries.

She said there is a growing need for employers to address both physical hazards and mental health challenges faced by workers, particularly in demanding environments such as mining.

The remarks were made during a visit to exhibition booths, including that of Geita Gold Mining Limited, where different approaches to workplace safety and employee wellbeing were showcased. Discussions at the exhibition highlighted the importance of integrating psychosocial support into occupational safety systems as part of broader efforts to improve productivity and worker resilience.

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Speaking during the session, GGML Safety Manager, Isack Senya, said safety approaches in the mining sector are evolving to incorporate both technological solutions and employee support programmes aimed at reducing exposure to risks.

"At GGML, safety goes beyond physical protection to include the mental and emotional wellbeing of our people. We are strengthening our systems through technologies that reduce exposure to hazardous environments, particularly in underground operations," he said.

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Chief Executive Officer of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority, Khadija Mwenda, said collaboration between regulatory authorities and private sector players remains essential in strengthening workplace safety standards. She noted that continued compliance and participation in safety initiatives contribute to broader national efforts to improve occupational health and safety.

Ms Mkangwa said the mining sector presents unique challenges, making it necessary for employers to adopt more inclusive safety strategies that address psychosocial factors alongside traditional occupational risks.

"This is the kind of approach needed to build resilient and productive workplaces," she said. The exhibition is being held under the theme of fostering strong organisations through positive psychosocial working environments