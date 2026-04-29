Tanzania: Youth Empowerment Fund Hits 200bn/

Dar es Salaam — THE Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has announced the provision of loans worth 200bn/- for youth empowerment programmes.

The initiative is part of the implementation of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's pledge to empower citizens to participate in various economic activities, including agriculture, livestock keeping and fish farming.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government Dr Festo Dugange, told the National Assembly yesterday that the government will continue providing education and awareness to communities and relevant groups to enhance understanding and uptake of available loan opportunities.

Dr Dugange was responding to a basic question from Special Seats MP Devotha Mburarugaba (CCM), who wanted to know whether the government was ready to establish a special loan window for priority sectors, including coffee farming, livestock keeping and small businesses in Kagera Region.

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He said the government continues to provide loans through various windows to enable citizens to access capital for economic activities.

Dr Dugange said Kagera Region's economy largely depends on agriculture, livestock, fisheries and small-scale businesses, adding that the government has been providing various loans to support participation in these sectors.

He listed the loans as including the 10 per cent local government own-source revenue loans, livestock and cage fish farming loans provided by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, loans under the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme and the input fund coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture.

He further said there are also loans provided through the Ministry of Community Development to small-scale entrepreneurs, aimed at boosting production and increasing incomes.

Dr Dugange added that the government has established the Agricultural and Cooperative Development Bank, which is mandated to provide loans to priority sectors, including coffee farming, livestock keeping and small businesses.

He said that in the 2024/2025 financial year, the government disbursed loans worth742.67m/- to various groups in Kagera Region through the 10 per cent loan scheme.

In February 2026, Ministry of State, Youth Development was handed a cheque worth 200bn/- and assigned the responsibility of supervision and coordination.

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The funds are disbursed through various sectors, including Youth, Agriculture, Minerals, Livestock and Fisheries, Industry and Trade, Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Education, Science and Technology, Communications and Information Technology, Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups.