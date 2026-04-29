Tanzania: Irrigation Projects to Get 25bn/ - Monthly Funding

Dodoma — THE government will release 25bn/- every month to finance irrigation projects across the country, to ensure timely completion.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, David Silinde, informed the National assembly yesterday while responding to a supplementary question posed by Special Seats MP, Esther Malleko, (CCM) who sought to know the government's plans to complete irrigation projects in Kilimanjaro Region.

Mr Silinde said the Ministry of Finance has committed to providing 25bn/- every month to the National Irrigation Commission to facilitate the smooth implementation of irrigation projects nationwide. He said the move will enhance the availability of funds and speed up the execution of the projects.

"We are now assured of funds after the Ministry of Finance put in place a mechanism to provide 25bn/- monthly for irrigation projects. This will enable timely payments to contractors and ensure projects are completed as scheduled," he said.

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In her basic question, Ms Malleko wanted to know the government's plan to expand irrigation schemes in Kilimanjaro Region. Responding, Mr Silinde said the government is continuing to take various measures to develop the irrigation sector, including implementing projects in the region.

He said in the 2025/2026 financial year, a total of 42 irrigation projects are under implementation in Kilimanjaro, including construction and rehabilitation of 15 schemes covering 18,154 hectares.

He said among the schemes, eight are under construction covering 9,514 hectares, with implementation reaching an average of 28 per cent, while seven rehabilitation projects have reached an average of 45 per cent.

The Deputy Minister said upon completion, the projects will enable irrigation of 18,154 hectares and benefit 283,877 farmers.

Mr Silinde further said the government has completed feasibility studies and designs for projects in the Mtambo Basin, including Kikavu Chini, Mapacha, Mtambo, Ismail and Ngosero (Mpenda Roho and Longoi), covering a total of 8,500 hectares.

He added that designs for 18 irrigation schemes covering more than 29,000 hectares are ongoing. Mr Silinde stressed that the projects will be completed as planned due to assured funding and close government supervision.