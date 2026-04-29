Tanzania: Tz, Belarus Pledge Deeper Ties in Trade, Energy

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and Belarus have pledged to further strengthen their diplomatic relations and expand cooperation across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, investment, education, agriculture, technology, tourism and trade.

This was stated yesterday by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, following official talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Ryzhenkov, in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Ryzhenkov is in the country on a three-day working visit at the invitation of the Tanzanian government and is expected to conclude his trip tomorrow.

The primary aim of the visit is to enhance trade cooperation, particularly between the private sectors of the two nations.

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Speaking after the meeting, Amb Kombo described the visit as historic, marking 30 years of cooperation and reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

He said a key item on the agenda was enhancing diplomatic representation between the two countries to facilitate cooperation and reduce bureaucratic barriers that may hinder trade and investment.

Amb Kombo noted that Tanzania has proposed that Belarus establish a full embassy in the country, a move expected to promote economic diplomacy and improve the implementation of joint development projects.

He added that both sides reviewed progress on several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) nearing completion.

These include a draft agreement to establish a Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, a visa waiver arrangement for holders of diplomatic and service passports, as well as agreements on food security and energy cooperation.

According to him, the signing of these instruments will provide a solid legal framework for advancing bilateral cooperation to the mutual benefit of both nations.

In agriculture, Amb Kombo acknowledged Belarus's expertise in manufacturing agricultural machinery and invited investment in tractor assembly, fertiliser production and the transfer of modern irrigation technologies.

These initiatives are expected to boost productivity and add value to agricultural output. Belarusian company BELPHARMPROM has been invited to partner with the Medical Stores Department (MSD) in the production and distribution of medical products, a step expected to improve access to quality healthcare services.

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In tourism and trade, Tanzania noted a steady number of visitors from Belarus and ongoing efforts to establish direct flights between the two countries, a development expected to facilitate travel and further stimulate economic ties.

On his part, Mr Ryzhenkov underscored cooperation on bilateral projects, including joint ventures in medicine and the supply of Belarusian pharmaceuticals.

He also emphasised the need to expand the bilateral legal framework and establish a Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

He expressed Belarus's readiness to contribute technology and expertise to Tanzania's national development programme initiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Ryzhenkov also reiterated his country's desire to intensify partnerships in tourism, as well as modernise and strengthen the sector.