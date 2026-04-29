Tanzania: The 4rs in Practice - Measuring Tanzania's Political Reforms Since 2021

Dar es Salaam — WHEN President Samia Suluhu Hassan assumed office in March 2021, she introduced a governing philosophy built around four pillars: reconciliation, resilience, reforms and rebuilding, collectively known as the 4Rs.

At the time, the framework was presented as both a response to immediate political realities and a roadmap for restoring confidence in Tanzania's democratic institutions.

Four years on, the question is no longer what the 4Rs promise, but what they have delivered.

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Have these pillars translated into measurable political change, or do they remain anchored in leadership style rather than institutional transformation?

The answer lies in examining how each element has unfolded in practice and whether the changes are durable beyond the moment that produced them. The most visible and immediate shift under the 4Rs was the emphasis on reconciliation.

In practical terms, this was reflected in a series of actions that signalled a departure from a more restrictive political climate.

Opposition leaders who had previously been outside the country returned and resumed participation in national politics.

Political detainees were released, and restrictions on political rallies were lifted, allowing parties to re-engage with their constituencies.

Media space also expanded, with previously constrained outlets resuming operations and broader public discourse re-emerging.

These steps were not merely symbolic. They altered the tone of political engagement, creating conditions for dialogue rather than confrontation.

The reopening of civic and political space also allowed civil society organisations and other stakeholders to re-enter policy conversations, contributing to a more pluralistic environment.

At the centre of this reconciliation effort was the strengthening of the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD), a multi-party platform that brings together all registered political parties.

Through the TCD, structured consultations were held between 2022 and 2025, providing a forum for addressing disagreements, building consensus and managing political tensions.

The significance of these developments lies in their cumulative effect.

By restoring channels of communication and participation, the government laid the groundwork for a political environment in which competition could coexist with dialogue.

The key question, however, is whether this openness is now embedded in institutions or remains contingent on continued executive support. If reconciliation addressed the tone of politics, reforms focused on its structure.

The period since 2021 has seen notable efforts to strengthen the legal and institutional framework governing elections, an area that has historically attracted scrutiny.

One of the most significant changes has been the restructuring of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The reforms introduced provisions aimed at enhancing its autonomy, including clearer safeguards for operational and financial independence.

The appointment process for commissioners was also revised to include more transparent and competitive procedures, with public interviews designed to reinforce credibility.

Complementing these institutional changes was the adoption of a revised Electoral Code of Conduct for the 2025 elections.

Developed through consultative processes involving political parties, the code introduced clearer standards governing campaign behaviour.

It addressed issues such as incitement to violence, equitable access to media and mechanisms for resolving disputes through electoral conduct committees. These reforms were tested during the 2025 general election.

With more than 37 million registered voters and a turnout of 87.13 per cent, the process reflected high levels of participation.

The use of biometric voter registration systems and expanded observer presence, both domestic and international, contributed to transparency and procedural credibility.

Yet the events of 29 October 2025, which saw incidents of violence in several regions, also highlighted the limits of procedural reform.

While the electoral framework may have been strengthened, the broader political environment remained susceptible to tension.

This underscores a central insight: institutional reforms are necessary, but not sufficient, for democratic consolidation.

The pillar of resilience is perhaps best understood through the government's response to moments of stress, particularly the post-election unrest.

The challenge was not only to restore order, but to do so in a manner consistent with legal and constitutional principles.

Security measures, including the deployment of law enforcement and the imposition of curfews in affected areas, were implemented within existing legal frameworks.

Authorities emphasised principles of necessity, proportionality and legality, signalling an intention to balance public order with the protection of fundamental rights.

Also, institutional mechanisms were activated to address the causes and consequences of the violence.

A Commission of Inquiry was established to investigate the incidents, identify those responsible and recommend preventive measures.

Public hearings conducted across the country provided a platform for citizens and stakeholders to contribute to the process, reinforcing transparency. Judicial responses further reflected this resilience.

A total of 222 criminal cases related to the violence were brought before the courts, covering offences such as arson and unlawful assembly.

The legal process proceeded alongside measures aimed at reconciliation, including the granting of presidential pardons in selected cases and support for victims through medical and psychosocial services.

This combination of enforcement, accountability and reconciliation illustrates a layered approach to resilience.

Rather than relying solely on coercive measures, the response integrated institutional processes designed to sustain legitimacy and public trust.

The final pillar, rebuilding, extends beyond immediate recovery to encompass longer-term efforts to restore confidence in institutions and address underlying vulnerabilities.

In the wake of the 2025 events, the government introduced a national recovery framework built around three components: repair, rebuild and renew.

The framework aims to restore damaged infrastructure, reconstruct systems with greater resilience and implement reforms to prevent future disruptions.

Beyond physical reconstruction, rebuilding has also taken a socio-economic dimension. Investment levels remained stable in the months following the election, with 656 projects valued at $1.839bn registered between November 2025 and March 2026.

This continuity suggests that economic confidence was maintained despite political turbulence.

Youth development initiatives have also been prioritised, reflecting recognition of the role that economic inclusion plays in long-term stability.

Programmes focused on employment, entrepreneurship and skills development aim to expand opportunities and reduce potential sources of discontent.

Efforts to strengthen social cohesion, including interfaith dialogue, civic education and community engagement, further contribute to rebuilding trust at the societal level.

These initiatives, while less visible than institutional reforms, are essential for sustaining a stable political environment. The central analytical question remains: are the 4Rs reforms institutional or personality-driven?

On one hand, many of the changes introduced since 2021 have been embedded in legal frameworks and institutional processes.

The restructuring of INEC, the adoption of the Electoral Code of Conduct and the formalisation of dialogue platforms such as the TCD all point towards institutionalisation.

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These mechanisms, if consistently applied, have the potential to endure beyond individual leadership.

On the other hand, the momentum behind these reforms has been closely associated with the leadership style and political priorities of the current administration.

The emphasis on dialogue, openness and reconciliation reflects a deliberate shift in governance approach, raising questions about how these gains will be sustained over time.

The answer, therefore, lies somewhere in between. The 4Rs have initiated a process of institutional change, but the consolidation of these changes will depend on their continued application and reinforcement.

Institutions, after all, are not only defined by laws and structures, but by practice. Tanzania's experience since 2021 illustrates both the possibilities and complexities of political reform.

The 4Rs framework has translated into tangible actions -- reopening political space, strengthening electoral institutions, managing crises through legal processes and investing in long-term stability.

At the same time, the events of 2025 serve as a reminder that reform is not a linear process. Gains in one area can coexist with challenges in another, and institutional strength must be continuously tested and reinforced.

What distinguishes the current trajectory is the emphasis on structured responses. Whether through dialogue platforms, inquiry commissions or recovery frameworks, the approach has sought to channel political dynamics into institutional pathways.

For Tanzania, the task ahead is to deepen this process -- to ensure that the principles of reconciliation, resilience, reforms and rebuilding are not only articulated, but embedded in the everyday functioning of governance and among political actors.

If that happens, the 4Rs will not simply define a moment in political leadership. They will shape a lasting framework for democratic development.