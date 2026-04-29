Zimbabwe: Barnard Steps Down As Mutapa Gold Resources CEO

Mutapa Gold Resources (MGR) has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Barnard, effective 1 May 2026, just three months after the company's official launch in February.

"The Board of Directors wishes to inform employees and stakeholders that Trevor Miles Barnard has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer of Mutapa Gold Resources (MGR), effective 1 May 2026," Board Chairman Charles Chikaura said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Barnard, a former chief executive of Kuvimba Mining House (KMH), is credited with steering both KMH and MGR through critical phases of growth and strategic realignment.

"On behalf of the Board, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to Trevor for his dedicated service and leadership during his tenure," Chikaura said.

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The board noted that Barnard "played a significant role in strengthening KMH as well as MGR's strategic direction, driving growth and overseeing key projects."

In the same announcement, MGR confirmed the appointment of Patrick Maseva-Shayawabaya as the new substantive Chief Executive Officer.

Maseva-Shayawabaya previously served as Head of the Gold Cluster at KMH and Chief Finance Officer at MGR. The board expressed confidence in his ability to lead the company forward.

"He is well-suited to take the Company forward," said Chikaura. "We wish Patrick well in this role and we offer him all the support that he requires to take MGR forward."