Zimbabwe: Comedian Jonasi Takes Swipe At Composer Lebo M With 'Look It's a Lawsuit' Tour

29 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

US-based Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi has announced a new comedy tour titled "Look It's a Lawsuit", in what appears to be a direct jab at Lebo M, who is suing him for US$27 million.

Jonasi landed in legal trouble following his viral translation of the "Nants Ingonyama" chant from The Lion King's iconic Circle of Life opening, during a podcast appearance.

In a lawsuit filed at a federal court in Los Angeles, Lebo M accuses the comedian of damaging his reputation and deliberately mocking the chant's cultural significance "with exaggerated imitations."

The composer is seeking more than US$20 million in actual damages and a further US$7 million in punitive damages.

Although the court papers acknowledge that "ngonyama" translates to "lion" in isiZulu, they argue the chant carries a deeper cultural meaning symbolising kingship.

Jonasi, however, has dismissed the lawsuit as "unjust," maintaining that his remarks fall within the bounds of comedy. He has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his legal fees.

Seemingly unfazed, the comedian took to social media to announce the "Look It's a Lawsuit" tour, which kicks off in Baltimore from May 8-10 before heading to 19 other venues across the United States.

The tour is set to conclude with a final performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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