Zimbabwe: Diaspora Insurance CEO Madzingo Steps Up to Executive Chairman Role

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Diaspora Insurance, Jeff Madzingo, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman in a leadership restructuring aimed at driving the company's global growth.

The changes, announced Thursday, are designed to strengthen leadership and enhance operational efficiency as Diaspora Insurance targets expansion into international markets.

Madzingo, who founded the company 14 years ago, will assume his new role with immediate effect. As Executive Chairman, he will focus on corporate strategy, governance, investor relations and strategic partnerships.

A new Chief Executive Officer will be announced on June 1, 2026 to oversee day-to-day operations.

"Our growth has been phenomenal in every respect, thanks to our clients," Madzingo said.

"Unmanaged growth can be equally detrimental to the business, so this planned and strategic reorganisation speaks to capacity building meant to support growth and guarantee operational efficiencies."

Over the past decade, Madzingo has been instrumental in transforming Diaspora Insurance into a global player offering innovative insurance and financial solutions tailored to diaspora communities with the company now serving more than 40 African nationalities worldwide.

The Board of Directors said the restructuring is expected to improve agility, sharpen operational focus and strengthen governance as the business scales internationally.