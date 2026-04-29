Tanzania: Zanzibar's Cultural Summit Underway to Connect the World Through Cultural Diversity

Zanzibar — THE upcoming International Cultural Summit scheduled from May 16 to 21 this year in Zanzibar will provide a platform for the world to learn, respect one another and connect through cultural diversity.

This impactful international event has been organised by the national commission for UNESCO in Tanzania in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports ports of Zanzibar as well as Sanze Connect.

It will bring together participants from different countries around the world to showcase their culture, exchange knowledge and strengthen international unity through culture.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam today, April 29, UNESCO National Commission of Tanzania - Program Officer Culture and Heritage Ms Edelfrida Tibaija said preparations towards the summit are unfolding well as they want it to be a memorable event.

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"For Tanzania, this summit will help to increase values of our traditions, create opportunities for local businesses, entrepreneurs, artists and designers so that they can sell their products and services to global markets.

"Also, the five-day summit will promote Tanzania as a center of cultural, tourism and international diplomacy in Africa that is why we encourage many people from all walks of life to be part of this remarkable experience," she said.

Overall, UNESCO continues to be an important pillar in promoting world heritage and promoting cultures of nations worldwide through organizing various events which attract people together.

"Again, Tanzania will benefit in growing its economy, promoting tourism and showcasing richness of heritage to the entire world," she remarked.

UNESCO encourages countries to protect traditions, languages, arts, music, community heritage and traditional values so that they should not get lost due to changes in the modern world.

To fulfill this, the organisation brings together people of different cultures with the purpose of building peace, respect and international understanding.

Meanwhile, Tanzania has seven UNESCO world heritage sites, comprising three natural, three cultural and one mixed site. Notable locations are Serengeti National Park, Mount Kilimanjaro and Ngorongoro Conservation Area.