Tanzania: Low Women Participation Weakens Climate Solutions

Dodoma — LOW participation of women in decision-making on resource management, environmental policies and climate change has limited their ability to contribute to solutions, despite being among the most vulnerable groups affected.

Executive Director of Women Fund Tanzania, Ms Rose Marandu, said in Dodoma recently that the situation prompted stakeholders to join forces and launch guidelines for women and youth engaged in climate change negotiations.

The guidelines were unveiled in the capital during a meeting organised by the Gender and Climate Change Coalition of Tanzania (GCCTC) in collaboration with Women Action Towards Economic Development (WATED).

She noted that collaboration is essential, as women are not only victims but also possess alternative approaches to drive change.

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"Women are not just victims but a key part of the solution to climate change. Empowering them, providing education and involving them in decision-making can help communities better cope with these challenges," she added.

She explained that women are disproportionately affected by climate change due to their social, economic and gender roles.

"Many rural women depend on natural resources such as water, firewood and land for their daily livelihoods. Climate change leads to drought and water scarcity, forcing them to travel long distances in search of water and firewood," she said.

She further noted that research shows that when women are included in decisionmaking, it enhances safety and resilience.

Stakeholders have also adopted a gender needs framework to examine women's participation in UNFCCC negotiations across four domains: Governance; gender-based education and assets; genderbased rights and participation; and leadership and decisionmaking.

On her part, Programme Officer for Feminist Movement Building at Women Fund Tanzania, Ms Agnes Kaoneka, said the meeting also marked the launch of guidelines for decision-makers on climate change issues.

She added that analysis of blue economy policies has been conducted to identify gender gaps, and a set of recommendations has been developed as the network continues its advocacy efforts.

"It is important to align efforts related to guidelines and policies so they move in the same direction in achieving gender equality, inclusion and collaboration in advancing feminist transformation across all sectors," she said.

She noted that climate change challenges are numerous, particularly those linked to gender discrimination, oppression and gender-based violence, alongside health, education, economic and social challenges.