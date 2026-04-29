Zimbabwe: Why More Zimbabweans - t Home and Abroad - Are Taking Their Phone Privacy Seriously

Discover moreZimbabwean history booksWorld News DigestTravel insurance ZimbabweThere's a conversation happening quietly among Zimbabweans, in WhatsApp groups, in the diaspora communities in the UK and South Africa, in the comments under tech articles. It's about phones, privacy, and a growing awareness that what you do online isn't as private as most people assume.

It's not paranoia. It's just paying attention.

The Context Nobody Should Have to Explain, But Here We Are

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Most Zimbabweans with even a passing interest in news will remember January 2019. The government ordered a country-wide internet shutdown during the fuel price protests -- one of the most dramatic examples of state-ordered disconnection on the continent. Reuters covered it at the time, reporting that a Zimbabwean court ultimately ruled the shutdown illegal -- but the damage was done. People lost days of connectivity, businesses were paralysed, and journalists couldn't file. The message was clear: access to information could be switched off, and your device activity during that window was visible.

That incident didn't fade from memory quickly. And it shouldn't have. Because whether you're in Harare, Bulawayo, or living in the diaspora, the realisation that your phone is both your most important tool and your most exposed one is something worth sitting with.

What "Digital Privacy" Actually Means for Ordinary People

Here's where a lot of these conversations go sideways. People hear "digital privacy" and picture journalists, activists, or dissidents. And yes, it matters enormously for those groups. But it matters just as much for the ordinary Zimbabwean who is simply living their life -- banking on their phone, sending money home to family, running a small business through WhatsApp, keeping personal photos and messages on a device that goes everywhere with them.

Your phone knows more about you than any person does. It knows where you sleep, where you work, who you love, what you're worried about, and what you spend your money on. Most people have never really thought about what happens to that information -- who can access it, under what circumstances, and how.

This isn't about doing anything wrong. It's about understanding that the right to a private life doesn't disappear the moment you pick up a smartphone.

One Tool, One Habit Change

You don't need to overhaul your entire digital life to meaningfully improve your privacy. One of the simplest and most effective changes anyone can make -- particularly iPhone users -- is running a VPN on their device.

A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and masks your IP address, which means your browsing, your communications, and your activity can't be read by your ISP, third parties on the same network, or anyone monitoring your connection. For Zimbabweans travelling abroad or using unfamiliar networks, it also means you're not vulnerable to the kind of network interception that's frustratingly common on public Wi-Fi in airports, hotels, and cafés.

ExpressVPN for iPhone is one of the better-known options -- it installs like any other app and runs in the background without slowing down your phone noticeably. It takes less than five minutes to set up. For people in the diaspora managing family finances, business communications, or just wanting to keep their personal life genuinely personal, it's a small habit with a significant payoff.

A Note for the Diaspora Community Specifically

If you're a Zimbabwean living in the UK, the US, South Africa, or anywhere outside the country, your phone privacy concerns are slightly different but just as real. You're likely accessing banking services, immigration-related platforms, and sensitive communications from networks you don't fully control. Public wifi at a library or a café is not secure by default -- not in London, not in Johannesburg, not anywhere.

And when you connect back to services or platforms in Zimbabwe, your traffic travels through infrastructure and jurisdictions you've probably never thought about. A VPN puts a layer of encryption between you and all of that. It doesn't solve every problem -- nothing does -- but it closes off a significant number of easy vulnerabilities that most people are currently just leaving open.

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This Isn't Alarmism. It's Just Being Switched On.

The Zimbabwean experience with technology has always been shaped by economic constraints, infrastructure challenges, and political context in ways that people in more stable environments don't fully appreciate. But that experience has also produced a population that is, by necessity, adaptive and resourceful.

Taking phone privacy seriously is part of that. Keep your apps updated, use strong passwords, be careful with permissions -- and if your iPhone is your main window to the world, read more in our Science & Tech section for more practical coverage on staying safe in a connected world.

The digital space is not neutral. But with the right habits, you get to decide how much of yourself you give away in it.