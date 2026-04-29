South Africa: Industry Association Welcomes Latest Fuel Relief Announcement

The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) has welcomed the latest fuel relief announcement by government wherein the R3 per litre reduction in the general fuel levy for petrol is extended until June.

"The Motor Industry Staff Association welcomes Government's extension of the R3 per litre fuel levy cut on petrol until 2 June 2026 and the increase in diesel relief to R3.93 per litre effectively reducing the diesel levy to zero for May.

"This means that the general fuel levy on diesel has been suspended. This is a positive step that will ease pressure on workers, businesses and the transport sector," said the association.

This as on Tuesday, government the National Treasury and Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announced the extended temporary relief measure.

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"The general fuel levy for petrol will remain at R1.10 per litre and the general fuel levy for diesel will decrease from R0.93 per litre to R0.00 per litre," the two departments said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ | Fuel levy relief extended to June

MISA which is a registered trade union for employees in the retail motor industry in South Africa, said it was disappointing that millions of South Africans who rely on illuminating paraffin have been excluded from this relief.

"Paraffin prices are set to rise by R5 or more per litre in May, leaving the poorest households, who depend on it for cooking, heating and lighting exposed to unbearable costs as winter approaches.

"This relief is welcome, but it cannot ignore the poorest of the poor. Families who rely on paraffin are being left behind. Government must urgently extend relief to paraffin users, or risk deepening inequality and hardship," said Martle Keyter Chief Executive Officer: Operations.

In April, the price of Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale) increased by R11.67 per litre while the price of 93 and 95 (ULP & LRP) rose by R3.06 cents a litre. This means that currently a litre of 95 costs R23.36 cents a litre in Gauteng and R22.49 in the coast.

READ | Petrol, diesel prices announced

The trade union also welcomed progress in the review of the fuel pricing mechanism, but insists this process must be open, transparent and participatory.

Earlier this month, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources said it is reviewing the local fuel price mechanism with the process to be completed in March next year.

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"Workers, communities and civil society must have a voice in shaping how fuel prices are regulated in future.

At the same time, MISA calls on the private sector to contribute to economic and social relief, by committing to a moratorium on retrenchments. Rising fuel costs cannot be used as an excuse to shed jobs. Protecting workers and households must be the cornerstone of South Africa's response to global instability," it said.

Tuesday's announcement comes ahead of the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources expected announcement of petrol adjustment prices for the month of May.