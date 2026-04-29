South Africa: Call to Nominate Knowledge Holders Ahead of May Deadline

Time is running out for South Africans to nominate indigenous knowledge holders to be documented as living human treasures.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is calling on the public, universities, communities and/or traditional councils to nominate suitable indigenous knowledge holders to be considered for appointment to be considered for documentation as Living Human Treasures in line with the National Policy on South African Living Heritage.

"Living human treasures are persons who possess, to a very high degree, the knowledge and skills required for performing or recreating specific elements of the living heritage.

"The Living Human Treasures project seeks to recognise and document knowledge holders, oral historians, traditional healers, master craftsmen, artists, cultural practitioners, and other custodians of Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) who have made an exceptional contribution to the preservation, transmission, and promotion of South Africa's intangible cultural heritage," the department said.

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The due date for nominations is 15 May 2026.

According to Chapter 5, clause 5.5.3 of the National Policy on South African Living Human Treasures, the basis on which such persons are selected is: the value of their skill as a testimony of human creative genius; the character and reputation of such individuals in their community; the risk of their knowledge disappearing; the ability to transmit living heritage; and recommendation by the community.

The department further noted that a person shall not be documented as a living human treasure if that person:

- is not South African citizen and ordinarily is not resident in the Republic

- is an unrehabilitated insolvent

- has at any time been convicted of an offence involving dishonesty, whether in the republic or elsewhere, and sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Anyone wishing to nominate a living human treasure should submit the following documentation:

- A Nomination letter containing full names, and all contact details of the nominee;

- A signed acceptance letter by the nominee, in which he or she accepts the nomination;

- Certified copy of the nominee's Identity Document (ID)

- Portfolio (photographs) of the nominated living human treasure

Nominations can be sent online at: https://dsacevents.dsac.gov.za/livHeritage/index.html

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For any further information please use the following email address: Heritage.enquiries@dsac.gov.za