South Africa: Thousands of Invoices Processed As Ethekwini Online System Gains Traction

The eThekwini Municipality has processed more than 5 000 invoices through its newly introduced online invoice payment system, with a further 2 982 invoices already approved for payment, signalling early progress in enhancing efficiency and service delivery.

The introduction of the digital platform is part of the municipality's broader strategy to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance transparency, and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations governing financial management.

Service providers have been urged to continue working closely with the municipality during the transition phase to ensure full adherence to the new system requirements.

Enhanced efficiency and transparency

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The online invoice system introduces several benefits aimed at improving the experience for service providers while reinforcing financial governance.

These include improved turnaround times through automated workflows and reduced manual processing; enhanced transparency, allowing service providers to track the status of their invoices; and greater accuracy by minimising human error associated with manual submissions.

The system also strengthens compliance with financial regulations and audit requirements, and better record management, with all invoices securely stored and easily accessible.

The municipality has reminded service providers to submit invoices timeously to assist the municipality in meeting its commitment to process payments within 14 days for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME), and within 30 days for all other suppliers, in line with regulatory requirements.

"In line with previous communications, service providers are encouraged to utilise the system by uploading their invoices directly onto the platform. Those experiencing difficulties or lacking access to computers, assistance is available at the relevant line directorates.

"From 4 May 2026, service providers may also visit Sizakala centres for support with uploading invoices to their profiles on the portal. The municipality will continue to provide training, and service providers are encouraged to attend," the municipality said.

In addition to the available video resource, the municipality said it will continue to rollout training initiatives. Training can also be requested via email at Accountspay.ewfqueries@durban.gov.za

The municipality expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by stakeholders during the implementation of the system upgrade, reaffirming its commitment to improving internal systems and strengthening partnerships with service providers to deliver efficient and compliant municipal services.