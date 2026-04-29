Ethiopia: Daily Diesel Supply Restored to Pre-Crisis Levels - Finance Ministry

Officials at the Ministry of Finance say the country's supply of diesel has been restored to nine million liters a day after slashing the volume by half for two months in the wake of supply disruptions brought on by the US-Israeli war in Iran.

A statement issued by the Ministry announces that fuel trucks have begun making their way from Djibouti to Addis Ababa today, while more are expected to follow to regional towns and cities tomorrow. The statement does not specify the volume of fuel being transported into the country

The announcement will come as a relief to truck and public transport drivers, who have spent much of the last several weeks queued up at pumping stations.

The diesel crisis has already had a noticeable impact on food and commodity prices, particularly on fresh produce, while the government raised diesel retail prices by nearly 17 percent to 163.09 Bir per liter earlier this month.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

From The Reporter Magazine

Wolqait: Where UNCERTAINTY is Too Grave to Overlook Published on 2026-04-04 By Bewket Abebe

Ethiopia Can Open Markets--But Needs Media to Sustain Investment Flows Published on 2026-04-04 By Samson Berhane

Buried Hills, Broken Lives: The Deadly Gap Between Science and Action Published on 2026-04-04 By Yared Nigussie

Fuel Squeeze in Full Swing: How will Ethiopia Navigate the Latest Global Crisis? Published on 2026-04-04 By Yared Nigussie

Multiple reports indicate the supply disruptions have also spurred activity in the illict fuel trade, with unlicensed dealers in the capital reportedly offering diesel and gasoline at nearly double the price

Meanwhile, talks between the US and Iran have stalled after eight weeks of fighting, casting serious doubt over the resumption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.