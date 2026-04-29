South Africa: Acting Police Commissioner Welcomes Sentencing of Former Police Officers

29 April 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, on Tuesday welcomed the sentencing of two former police officers, alongside three accomplices to 17 years' imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice and corruption.

The accused were found guilty by the Pinetown Magistrates' Court for attempting to interfere with witnesses in a high-profile murder case involving the late ANC branch chairperson and Community Policing Forum (CPF) member, Thulani Nxumalo, who was killed in Kwandengezi in 2018.

The murder of Thulani Nxumalo was investigated by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

The court heard how the two former police officers, Sergeant Bonginkosi Dlamini and Lieutenant Colonel Khepu Ndlovu, together with a local induna, his wife and son, attempted to persuade and influence witnesses not to testify against suspects implicated in the murder case. Investigations revealed that the two police officers were paid R120 000 to try and derail the course of justice.

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Their actions sought to undermine the integrity of the criminal justice system. The local induna, Felokwakhe Ndlovu and two others were previously found guilty of the murder of Nxumalo and were sentenced to life imprisonment in October 2024.

Lieutenant General Dimpane said the conviction sends a strong message that any attempts to interfere with witnesses or obstruct investigations will not be tolerated, regardless of the position held by those involved.

"The SAPS remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those within its ranks who engage in criminal conduct are held accountable," said Dimpane.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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