Namibia: Vaalgras Community Frustrated Over Eight-Year Delay in Appointing Traditional Authority Chief

Community members of Vaalgras in the ||Kharas region have expressed frustration over the delay in appointing a new Vaalgras Traditional Authority chief following the death of Joel Stephanus eight years ago.

Community member Fritz Stephanus says the traditional authority councillors are causing delays and artificial disputes as they themselves reportedly have ambitions to become chiefs.

The community members spoke to The Namibian on Wednesday.

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"These councillors are expected to be custodians of the customary law and the Traditional Authorities Act of 2000. But what we see is that some councillors within the council caused the dispute among the Stephanus families. The senior councillor is seeking an opportunity to become acting chief. But all of them will abandon their positions should the government withdraw the subsidy," said Fritz.

He said before chief Stephanus died, he identified Aaron Stephanus as successor and brought him to serve under the Vaalgras Traditional Authority as a councillor while waiting for coronation. The identification of Aaron Stephanus by chief Stephanus is captured on a video seen by The Namibian.

Fritz said when the chief died, councillor Aloycious Boois went to the grandchildren of Samuel Stephanus and invited them to present a candidate. Aaron Stephanus is from the Willem Stephanus bloodline. They represent the two brothers of former chief Stephanus' father.

"This artificial dispute was created by the councillor. The former minister Erastus Uutoni advised them to see a lawyer to resolve the dispute. The lawyers told the councillors to set aside the customary law and the Traditional Authorities Act and go back to old traditions of all qualifying persons being identified and being voted for," said the community member.

In the lawyer's letter it states that previous chiefs were chosen in different manners such as being appointed, being elected by the Vaalgras community or being elected through a vote by the Vaalgras community elders.

"Given the past practices of the traditional community, although not codified, it is evident that the community has the authority to appoint a chief by way of election and that such a chief need not necessarily hail from the Stephanus family," says the letter.

Boois says as a member of the Stephanus family he made the suggestion but later rescinded it. He adds that the council then asked the family to produce one candidate, but the family split into two factions during the consultations.

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"As we are talking now both Aaron and Samuel . . . are illegal chiefs as the processes followed for both are not in line with the law," says Boois.

Another community member, Benediktus Basson, said the community places the blame on the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development for reportedly being silent and reluctant to intervene.

"We must put it on record that some community members and factions enjoy the status quo, because the government also allows and entertains it. The situation, if not curbed timely, will have far-reaching consequences and repercussions to the extent that every household will elect their own chief," said Basson.

The councillors have disputed all allegations against them. "We are waiting on the families to bring candidates that can be endorsed by the community."