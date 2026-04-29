Zimbabwe: Chatunga Mugabe Deported

Zimbabwe Independent
President Robert Mugabe's sons, Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine (file photo).
29 April 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe is set to be deported today after a South African court ordered him to pay fines totalling R600 000 or face jail time for firearm-related and immigration offences.

The court ruled Mugabe must pay R400 000 or serve 24 months in prison for pointing a firearm as well as a further R200 000 or 18 months for violating immigration laws.

His deportation is expected to follow the ruling.

His co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze was sentenced to an effective three years in prison after being convicted on multiple charges.

He received 12 months for attempted murder, 12 months for defeating the ends of justice, three years for unlawful possession of a firearm and a further 12 months for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The sentences will run in a manner that leaves Matonhodze serving an effective three-year jail term.

The duo was arrested after a shooting incident at Chatunga's Hyde Park residence in Johannesburg.

The incident left a 23 year old gardener critically injured.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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